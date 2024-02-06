Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Nevada 17-5, Utah State 19-3

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Utah State Aggies and the Nevada Wolf Pack are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, the Aggies couldn't handle the Aztecs and fell 81-67. Utah State has not had much luck with the Aztecs recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their loss, Utah State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Great Osobor, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Mason Falslev, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 55 points in their last match, Nevada made sure to put some points up on the board against the Spartans on Friday. The Wolf Pack simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Spartans 90-60 at home. With Nevada ahead 49-24 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Nevada can attribute much of their success to Nick Davidson, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. Davidson didn't help Nevada's cause all that much against the Lobos last Sunday but the same can't be said for this contest. Jarod Lucas was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

The Aggies' defeat dropped their record down to 19-3. As for the Wolf Pack, their win bumped their record up to 17-5.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Utah State just can't miss this season, having made 50.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've made 46.7% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Utah State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Nevada.