Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: San Jose State 8-12, Utah State 18-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

Utah State is 9-1 against San Jose State since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The pair will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Utah State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Broncos by a score of 90-84. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Utah State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Josh Uduje led the charge by scoring 18 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Uduje has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Darius Brown II, who scored 19 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, San Jose State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 77-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rebels. San Jose State got off to an early lead (up 12 with 6:14 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the loss, San Jose State had strong showings from Myron (MJ) Amey Jr., who scored 18 points along with five rebounds, and Alvaro Cardenas, who scored 14 points along with six assists.

The Aggies' victory bumped their record up to 18-2. As for the Spartans, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-12 record this season.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Utah State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for San Jose State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given Utah State's sizeable advantage in that area, San Jose State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Utah State is a big 13.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.