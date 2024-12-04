Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Wyoming 5-2, Utah State 7-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Wyoming is preparing for their first Mountain West matchup of the season on Wednesday. They and the Utah State Aggies will face off at 9:00 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Cowboys have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Wyoming is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering LMU just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Lions by a score of 73-70.

Wyoming's defeat came about despite a quality game from Obi Agbim, who went 8 for 15 en route to 23 points plus five assists. Another player making a difference was Cole Henry, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points.

Meanwhile, Utah State had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 28.8 points) and they went ahead and made it seven on Friday. They managed a 61-57 victory over the Mean Green. The 61-point effort marked the Aggies' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Among those leading the charge was Mason Falslev, who went 10 for 16 en route to 28 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five).

Wyoming's loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Utah State, their win bumped their record up to 7-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Wyoming has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 43.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Wyoming is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Wyoming is playing on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Utah State is a big 18.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.