Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Wyoming 8-7, Utah State 14-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Wyoming is 2-8 against Utah State since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Wyoming is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Cowboys ended up a good deal behind the Lobos and lost 77-60. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wyoming has scored all season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Cam Manyawu, who scored 11 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah State had already won 12 in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.3 points), and they went ahead and made it 13 on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-72 victory over the Rams.

Among those leading the charge was Great Osobor, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. Mason Falslev was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Cowboys have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-7 record this season. As for the Aggies, their victory bumped their record up to 14-1.

Wyoming is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Wyoming came up short against Utah State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 65-55. Can Wyoming avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah State is a big 15-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.