Who's Playing

Air Force @ Utah State

Current Records: Air Force 13-13; Utah State 19-7

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons haven't won a matchup against the Utah State Aggies since Dec. 29 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Air Force and Utah State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Falcons will be strutting in after a win while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a loss.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Air Force and the New Mexico Lobos this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Air Force wrapped it up with an 89-77 victory at home. Air Force can attribute much of their success to guard Jake Heidbreder, who had 26 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 69-64 to the San Jose State Spartans. Guard Sean Bairstow wasn't much of a difference maker for Utah State; Bairstow played for 36 minutes with.

Air Force's victory brought them up to 13-13 while Utah State's defeat pulled them down to 19-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Air Force is stumbling into the contest with the 26th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. The Aggies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 39th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Air Force.