Who's Playing

Boise State @ Utah State

Current Records: Boise State 23-7; Utah State 23-7

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies haven't won a game against the Boise State Broncos since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Utah State and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Aggies took their matchup against the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday by a conclusive 91-66 score. Utah State's guard Steven Ashworth did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Boise State beat the San Diego State Aztecs 66-60 on Tuesday. Among those leading the charge for Boise State was guard Max Rice, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

Utah State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought the Aggies up to 23-7 and the Broncos to 23-7. Utah State is 16-6 after wins this year, Boise State 17-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Aggies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Boise State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Utah State.