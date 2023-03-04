Who's Playing
Boise State @ Utah State
Current Records: Boise State 23-7; Utah State 23-7
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies haven't won a game against the Boise State Broncos since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Utah State and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Aggies took their matchup against the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday by a conclusive 91-66 score. Utah State's guard Steven Ashworth did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Boise State beat the San Diego State Aztecs 66-60 on Tuesday. Among those leading the charge for Boise State was guard Max Rice, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points.
Utah State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought the Aggies up to 23-7 and the Broncos to 23-7. Utah State is 16-6 after wins this year, Boise State 17-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Aggies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Boise State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Utah State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Boise State 82 vs. Utah State 59
- Feb 19, 2022 - Boise State 68 vs. Utah State 57
- Jan 20, 2022 - Boise State 62 vs. Utah State 59
- Feb 19, 2021 - Boise State 81 vs. Utah State 77
- Feb 17, 2021 - Boise State 79 vs. Utah State 70
- Feb 08, 2020 - Utah State 70 vs. Boise State 61
- Jan 18, 2020 - Boise State 88 vs. Utah State 83
- Feb 23, 2019 - Utah State 78 vs. Boise State 71
- Mar 08, 2018 - Utah State 78 vs. Boise State 75
- Feb 10, 2018 - Utah State 71 vs. Boise State 65
- Jan 17, 2018 - Boise State 71 vs. Utah State 67
- Feb 04, 2017 - Boise State 72 vs. Utah State 70
- Dec 28, 2016 - Boise State 83 vs. Utah State 80
- Feb 02, 2016 - Boise State 70 vs. Utah State 67
- Jan 05, 2016 - Boise State 76 vs. Utah State 61