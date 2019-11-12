How to watch Utah State vs. Denver: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Utah State vs. Denver basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah State (home) vs. Denver (away)
Current Records: Utah State 2-0; Denver 1-1
Last Season Records: Utah State 28-6; Denver 8-22
What to Know
The Denver Pioneers will face off against the Utah State Aggies on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Denver strolled past the Utah Valley Wolverines with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 74-62.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Utah State against the Weber State Wildcats as the team secured an 89-34 win. Utah State got double-digit scores from five players: F Justin Bean (18), G Sam Merrill (14), G Diogo Brito (12), G Brock Miller (11), and G Abel Porter (10). Diogo Brito's performance made up for a slower game against the Montana State Bobcats.
Denver is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Pioneers to 1-1 and the Aggies to 2-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Aggies are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Pioneers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 23-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
