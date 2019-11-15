How to watch Utah State vs. NC A&T: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Utah State vs. North Carolina A&T basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah State (home) vs. NC A&T (away)
Current Records: Utah State 3-0; NC A&T 1-2
Last Season Records: Utah State 28-6; NC A&T 19-13
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies will square off against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State is coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.
Everything came up roses for Utah State against the Denver Pioneers as the squad secured a 97-56 win.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for NC A&T, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 90-64 walloping at Western Carolina's hands.
Utah State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 27-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Utah State's victory lifted them to 3-0 while NC A&T's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Utah State can repeat their recent success or if NC A&T bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Aggies are a big 27-point favorite against the Aggies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 26.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
