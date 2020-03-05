How to watch Utah State vs. New Mexico: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Utah State vs. New Mexico basketball game
Who's Playing
New Mexico @ Utah State
Regular Season Records: New Mexico 19-13; Utah State 23-8
What to Know
The New Mexico Lobos and the Utah State Aggies will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center. New Mexico will be strutting in after a victory while Utah State will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Lobos earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- they prevailed over the San Jose State Spartans 79-66. New Mexico can attribute much of their success to guard Vance Jackson, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds.
Utah State is out to make up for these teams' game on Saturday. They were just a three-ball short of a win and fell 66-64 to New Mexico. The top scorers for the Aggies were guard Sam Merrill (18 points) and center Neemias Queta (18 points). That makes it three consecutive games in which Queta has had at least ten rebounds.
New Mexico is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lobos come into the matchup boasting the 18th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47%. But Utah State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 16th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Aggies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah State have won six out of their last 11 games against New Mexico.
- Feb 29, 2020 - New Mexico 66 vs. Utah State 64
- Mar 14, 2019 - Utah State 91 vs. New Mexico 83
- Feb 20, 2019 - Utah State 71 vs. New Mexico 55
- Jan 26, 2019 - Utah State 68 vs. New Mexico 66
- Mar 09, 2018 - New Mexico 83 vs. Utah State 68
- Feb 14, 2018 - New Mexico 78 vs. Utah State 63
- Jan 31, 2018 - Utah State 89 vs. New Mexico 80
- Jan 24, 2017 - New Mexico 74 vs. Utah State 61
- Jan 04, 2017 - Utah State 79 vs. New Mexico 75
- Feb 09, 2016 - Utah State 80 vs. New Mexico 72
- Jan 09, 2016 - New Mexico 77 vs. Utah State 59
