Who's Playing

Santa Clara @ Utah State

Current Records: Santa Clara 2-0; Utah State 2-0

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies will take on the Santa Clara Broncos at 9 p.m. ET Monday at home.

The Aggies took their game against the Bradley Braves this past Friday by a conclusive 84-62 score. Utah State got double-digit scores from four players: Steven Ashworth (28), Zee Hamoda (15), Taylor Funk (13), and Dan Akin (10).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Santa Clara and the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Santa Clara wrapped it up with a 78-62 win at home.

Utah State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Steven Ashworth will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and six dimes this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Santa Clara's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.