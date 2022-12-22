Who's Playing

Seattle @ Utah State

Current Records: Seattle 8-2; Utah State 9-1

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies and the Seattle Redhawks will compete for holiday cheer at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Seattle should still be feeling good after a win, while the Aggies will be looking to get back in the win column.

Utah State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 75-72 to the Weber State Wildcats. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Utah State was far and away the favorite. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of guard Steven Ashworth, who had 16 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Seattle didn't have too much trouble with the Alcorn State Braves at home on Sunday as they won 72-58.

This next game looks promising for Utah State, who are favored by a full 10 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Utah State's loss took them down to 9-1 while Seattle's victory pulled them up to 8-2. We'll see if the Aggies can steal the Redhawks' luck or if Seattle records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 10-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.