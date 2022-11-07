Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Utah State

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines and the Utah State Aggies will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Wolverines were on the positive side of .500 (20-12) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Utah State ended up 18-16 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Oregon Ducks 83-72.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Utah Valley held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, good for 18th in college basketball (top 5%). But the Aggies ranked 22nd in field goal percentage, closing the 2021-2022 season with 47.60% overall (top 6%). We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah State have won all of the games they've played against Utah Valley in the last eight years.