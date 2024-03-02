Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 13-15, Utah Tech 10-18

What to Know

Abilene Chr. is 4-0 against the Trailblazers since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Burns Arena. Utah Tech is crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Abilene Chr. will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 41.4% better than the opposition, a fact Abilene Chr. proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 77-68 victory over the Thunderbirds.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazers couldn't handle the Texans on Thursday and fell 85-74. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Utah Tech in their matchups with the Texans: they've now lost five in a row.

The Wildcats' victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-15. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.7 points per game. As for the Trailblazers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 15 of their last 20 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-18 record this season.

Abilene Chr. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Abilene Chr. took their win against the Trailblazers when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 82-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Abilene Chr. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Utah Tech is a slight 1-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Abilene Chr. has won all of the games they've played against Utah Tech in the last 2 years.