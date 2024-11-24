Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: CSNorthridge 3-1, Utah Tech 1-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The CSNorthridge Matadors will face off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dahlberg Arena. The Matadors are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.5 points per game this season.

Utah Tech is hoping to do what Sacramento State couldn't on Saturday: put an end to CSNorthridge's winning streak, which now stands at three games. CSNorthridge came out on top against Sacramento State by a score of 79-69.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 84-53 bruising that Utah dished out on Friday. The matchup marked the Trailblazers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Utah Tech struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Utah racked up 24.

CSNorthridge's victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Utah Tech, their loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: CSNorthridge has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

CSNorthridge was able to grind out a solid win over Utah Tech in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 80-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for CSNorthridge since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

CSNorthridge has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Utah Tech.