Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: FIU 5-9, Utah Tech 5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FIU has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Burns Arena. FIU will be strutting in after a win while Utah Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Thursday, the Panthers earned a 82-74 win over the Black Bears.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Buffaloes, falling 98-71. Utah Tech was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-25.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Noa Gonsalves, who scored 14 points.

The Panthers' win bumped their record up to 5-9. As for the Trailblazers, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-7.