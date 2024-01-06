Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: Grand Canyon 14-1, Utah Tech 6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Burns Arena.

After soaring to 96 points the game before, Utah Tech faltered in their matchup on Thursday. The matchup between the Trailblazers and the Redhawks wasn't particularly close, with the Trailblazers falling 70-53.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon entered their tilt with Southern Utah with nine consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with ten. The Antelopes put the hurt on the Thunderbirds with a sharp 96-75 win on Thursday. The result was nothing new for Grand Canyon, who have now won five matches by 21 points or more so far this season.

The Trailblazers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season. As for the Antelopes, their victory was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-1.

Utah Tech came up short against Grand Canyon when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 71-61. Can Utah Tech avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Utah Tech.