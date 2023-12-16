Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: North Dakota 7-4, Utah Tech 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

North Dakota has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Burns Arena. North Dakota has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact North Dakota proved on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 87-36 victory over the Warriors at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory North Dakota has managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazers couldn't handle the Matadors on Monday and fell 80-75. Utah Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Fighting Hawks' win bumped their record up to 7-4. As for the Trailblazers, their loss dropped their record down to 5-5.

North Dakota is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: North Dakota is playing as the underdog, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

North Dakota strolled past Utah Tech when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a score of 67-52. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Dakota since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Utah Tech is a 4-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah Tech has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Dakota.