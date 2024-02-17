Who's Playing
Seattle Redhawks @ Utah Tech Trailblazers
Current Records: Seattle 15-10, Utah Tech 10-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
What to Know
The Seattle Redhawks and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Burns Arena. Seattle has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Seattle proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Thunderbirds by a score of 78-68.
Meanwhile, the Trailblazers couldn't handle the Antelopes on Thursday and fell 73-61. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Utah Tech in their matchups with the Antelopes: they've now lost five in a row.
The Redhawks are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for the Trailblazers, their defeat was their eighth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-15.
As for their game on Saturday, Seattle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.
Seattle strolled past the Trailblazers in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 70-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seattle since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Seattle is a solid 6-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Redhawks slightly, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 143 points.
Series History
Seattle has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Utah Tech.
- Jan 04, 2024 - Seattle 70 vs. Utah Tech 53
- Mar 01, 2023 - Utah Tech 93 vs. Seattle 56
- Feb 08, 2023 - Seattle 75 vs. Utah Tech 71
- Feb 26, 2022 - Seattle 73 vs. Utah Tech 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Seattle 79 vs. Utah Tech 68
- Feb 06, 2021 - Seattle 77 vs. Utah Tech 56
- Feb 05, 2021 - Utah Tech 77 vs. Seattle 76