Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-13, Utah Tech 8-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern Utah has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Burns Arena. Utah Tech took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Southern Utah, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Southern Utah proved on Saturday. They blew past the Vaqueros 79-59. With Southern Utah ahead 48-28 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazers suffered a grim 87-66 defeat to the Mavericks on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-13 record this season. As for the Trailblazers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season.

Southern Utah beat the Trailblazers 75-65 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Utah since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Utah Tech.