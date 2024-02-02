Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Utah Tech after losing four in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 36-32 lead against UT-Rio Grande Valley.

If Utah Tech keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-13 in no time. On the other hand, UT-Rio Grande Valley will have to make due with a 6-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Utah Tech Trailblazers

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-14, Utah Tech 7-13

How To Watch

What to Know

UT-Rio Grande Valley has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Burns Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

After a 88-70 finish the last time they played, UT-Rio Grande Valley and the Lancers decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Vaqueros fell 63-54 to the Lancers on Thursday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UT-Rio Grande Valley has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UT-Rio Grande Valley struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are 1-3 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 86-68 bruising from the Texans. Utah Tech has not had much luck with the Texans recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Vaqueros' defeat dropped their record down to 6-14. As for the Trailblazers, their defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 7-13.

UT-Rio Grande Valley is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

UT-Rio Grande Valley came up short against the Trailblazers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 88-81. Can UT-Rio Grande Valley avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah Tech is a 5-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Utah Tech has won 3 out of their last 5 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.