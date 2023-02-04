Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ Utah Tech

Current Records: Southern Utah 16-7; Utah Tech 10-13

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Utah Tech Trailblazers are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Burns Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Utah Tech winning the first 83-76 at home and the Thunderbirds taking the second 87-59.

Southern Utah escaped with a win on Wednesday against the California Baptist Lancers by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech came up short against the Utah Valley Wolverines on Thursday, falling 76-69.

Southern Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-2-1 ATS in away games but only 11-7-1 all in all.

Southern Utah's victory brought them up to 16-7 while the Trailblazers' loss pulled them down to 10-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Thunderbirds enter the matchup with a 48% field goal percentage, good for 27th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Utah Tech has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 17th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Utah Tech.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Southern Utah have won two out of their last three games against Utah Tech.