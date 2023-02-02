Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Utah Tech

Current Records: Utah Valley 17-6; Utah Tech 10-12

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Utah Tech and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Burns Arena. Utah Valley will be strutting in after a win while the Trailblazers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Utah Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 81-76 to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Utah Valley beat the New Mexico St. Aggies 77-72 this past Saturday.

Utah Tech is now 10-12 while the Wolverines sit at 17-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trailblazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 13th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Utah Valley's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 16th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah Valley have won three out of their last five games against Utah Tech.