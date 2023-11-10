Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Utah Utes

Current Records: UC Riverside 1-0, Utah 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.01

What to Know

The UC Riverside Highlanders will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Utes at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UC Riverside took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday. They walked away with a 76-69 victory over the Bobcats. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 23 to 6 on the offensive boards, as UC Riverside did.

Meanwhile, the Utes were fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Eagles 101-66 at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-20.

Among those leading the charge was Rollie Worster, who earned 15 points along with 8 assists and 6 steals. Another player making a difference was Keba Keita, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Highlanders' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Utes, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

UC Riverside is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-13-1 record against the spread.

UC Riverside ended up a good deal behind Utah when the teams last played back in November of 2016, losing 85-67. Can UC Riverside avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah is a big 16.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.