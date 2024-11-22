Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Utah Tech 1-3, Utah 3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Utah. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 5:30 p.m. ET at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Utah is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering Miss. State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 78-73 to the Bulldogs. The loss was the Utes' first of the season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Keanu Dawes, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Mason Madsen, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech ended up a good deal behind Wyoming on Saturday and lost 86-69.

Like Utah Tech, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Tennessee Rainwater led the charge by going 5 for 8 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds. Rainwater had some trouble finding his footing against Oregon State on November 4th, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Britton Berrett, who posted 12 points.

Utah Tech struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Wyoming posted 15.

Having lost for the first time this season, Utah fell to 3-1. As for Utah Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Utah has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 45 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Utes, as the game opened with the Utes as a 23-point favorite.

The over/under is 155 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.