Who's Playing

California Baptist @ Utah Valley

Current Records: California Baptist 13-11; Utah Valley 18-6

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Lancers and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UCCU Events Center. Utah Valley should still be riding high after a win, while California Baptist will be looking to right the ship.

The game between California Baptist and the Abilene Christian Wildcats this past Saturday was not particularly close, with California Baptist falling 87-71.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley was able to grind out a solid victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers last week, winning 76-69.

California Baptist was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 71-67 to the Wolverines. Can the Lancers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah Valley have won six out of their last nine games against California Baptist.