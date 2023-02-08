Who's Playing

California Baptist @ Utah Valley

Current Records: California Baptist 13-11; Utah Valley 18-6

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Lancers and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at UCCU Events Center. Utah Valley should still be riding high after a victory, while California Baptist will be looking to get back in the win column.

California Baptist received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 87-71 to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley bagged a 76-69 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers last week.

California Baptist is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

It was close but no cigar for the Lancers as they fell 71-67 to the Wolverines in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can California Baptist avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah Valley have won six out of their last nine games against California Baptist.