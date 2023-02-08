Who's Playing
California Baptist @ Utah Valley
Current Records: California Baptist 13-11; Utah Valley 18-6
What to Know
The California Baptist Lancers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Lancers and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at UCCU Events Center. Utah Valley should still be riding high after a victory, while California Baptist will be looking to get back in the win column.
California Baptist received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 87-71 to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.
Meanwhile, Utah Valley bagged a 76-69 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers last week.
California Baptist is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
It was close but no cigar for the Lancers as they fell 71-67 to the Wolverines in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can California Baptist avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolverines are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah Valley have won six out of their last nine games against California Baptist.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Utah Valley 71 vs. California Baptist 67
- Feb 26, 2022 - Utah Valley 63 vs. California Baptist 54
- Jan 15, 2022 - California Baptist 75 vs. Utah Valley 73
- Jan 09, 2021 - Utah Valley 81 vs. California Baptist 77
- Jan 08, 2021 - Utah Valley 77 vs. California Baptist 50
- Feb 26, 2020 - California Baptist 73 vs. Utah Valley 66
- Jan 29, 2020 - California Baptist 65 vs. Utah Valley 61
- Mar 02, 2019 - Utah Valley 64 vs. California Baptist 63
- Jan 30, 2019 - Utah Valley 79 vs. California Baptist 62