Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Utah Valley

Regular Season Records: Cincinnati 23-12; Utah Valley 27-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Utah Valley Wolverines are heading back home. They and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 22 at UCCU Events Center in the third round of the NIT. The Wolverines are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Utah Valley had enough points to win and then some against the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday, taking their game 81-69. It was another big night for Utah Valley's guard Trey Woodbury, who had 25 points and seven assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats earned some more postseason success in their contest this past Saturday. They captured a comfortable 79-65 win over the Hofstra Pride. Cincinnati got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard David DeJulius out in front picking up 15 points and nine assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah Valley is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (16-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality matchup. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.