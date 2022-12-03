Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ Utah Valley

Current Records: Long Beach State 4-3; Utah Valley 3-4

What to Know

The Long Beach State Beach will take on the Utah Valley Wolverines on the road at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at UCCU Events Center. Long Beach State should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Wolverines will be looking to get back in the win column.

Everything went Long Beach State's way against the Vermont Catamounts on Sunday as they made off with a 78-58 win. The oddsmakers were on Long Beach State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley ended up a good deal behind the Boise State Broncos when they played this past Saturday, losing 87-69. The top scorer for Utah Valley was guard Justin Harmon (19 points).

The Beach won their first match against the Wolverines 68-65 last season, but Utah Valley managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah Valley and Long Beach State both have one win in their last three games.