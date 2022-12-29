Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Utah Valley

Current Records: Sam Houston 10-2; Utah Valley 9-4

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines and the Sam Houston Bearkats are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at UCCU Events Center. The Wolverines are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Utah Valley was expected to lose against the Oregon Ducks last Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Utah Valley secured a 77-72 W over Oregon. Utah Valley's guard Trey Woodbury looked sharp as he had 24 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston was totally in charge last week, breezing past the Arlington Baptist Patriots 107-26 at home.

The Wolverines came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bearkats when the two teams previously met in February, sneaking past 57-54. Will Utah Valley repeat their success, or does Sam Houston have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bearkats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah Valley have won all of the games they've played against Sam Houston in the last eight years.