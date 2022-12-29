Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Utah Valley

Current Records: Sam Houston 10-2; Utah Valley 9-4

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines and the Sam Houston Bearkats will face off in a WAC clash at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at UCCU Events Center. The Wolverines are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Utah Valley was expected to lose against the Oregon Ducks last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Utah Valley snuck past Oregon with a 77-72 win. Utah Valley can attribute much of their success to guard Trey Woodbury, who had 24 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston was fully in charge last Tuesday, breezing past the Arlington Baptist Patriots 107-26 at home.

Their wins bumped the Wolverines to 9-4 and the Bearkats to 10-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah Valley have won all of the games they've played against Sam Houston in the last eight years.