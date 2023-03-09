Who's Playing
Tarleton State @ Utah Valley
Regular Season Records: Tarleton State 17-15; Utah Valley 24-7
What to Know
The Utah Valley Wolverines and the Tarleton State Texans are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 9 at Orleans Arena in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney.
The Wolverines took their matchup at home last Friday with ease, bagging a 113-69 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.
Meanwhile, Tarleton State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They skirted past the UTRGV Vaqueros 74-70. The Texans can attribute much of their success to forward Jakorie Smith, who had 26 points along with eight boards.
Utah Valley is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (15-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Wolverines ended up a good deal behind Tarleton State when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 77-58. Can Utah Valley avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolverines are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah Valley have won three out of their last five games against Tarleton State.
- Feb 23, 2023 - Tarleton State 77 vs. Utah Valley 58
- Feb 16, 2022 - Utah Valley 69 vs. Tarleton State 56
- Jan 01, 2022 - Utah Valley 77 vs. Tarleton State 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Tarleton State 70 vs. Utah Valley 62
- Jan 29, 2021 - Utah Valley 73 vs. Tarleton State 60