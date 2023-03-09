Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Utah Valley

Regular Season Records: Tarleton State 17-15; Utah Valley 24-7

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines and the Tarleton State Texans are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 9 at Orleans Arena in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney.

The Wolverines took their matchup at home last Friday with ease, bagging a 113-69 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They skirted past the UTRGV Vaqueros 74-70. The Texans can attribute much of their success to forward Jakorie Smith, who had 26 points along with eight boards.

Utah Valley is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (15-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Wolverines ended up a good deal behind Tarleton State when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 77-58. Can Utah Valley avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah Valley have won three out of their last five games against Tarleton State.