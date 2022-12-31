Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Utah Valley

Current Records: Utah Tech 9-5; Utah Valley 10-4

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Utah Valley Wolverines are even-steven against one another since February of last year (2-2), but not for long. The Trailblazers and Utah Valley will face off in a WAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at UCCU Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wolverines winning the first 79-71 at home and Utah Tech taking the second 80-75.

The UTRGV Vaqueros typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Utah Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Tech wrapped up 2022 with an 81-66 victory over UTRGV.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley wrapped up 2022 with an 80-64 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Trailblazers are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Utah Tech to 9-5 and the Wolverines to 10-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Utah Tech and Utah Valley clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah Valley and Utah Tech both have two wins in their last four games.