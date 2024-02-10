Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Utah Valley after losing four in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 30-22 lead against Abilene Chr.

If Utah Valley keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-14 in no time. On the other hand, Abilene Chr. will have to make due with an 8-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 8-14, Utah Valley 9-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Abilene Chr. Wildcats and the Utah Valley Wolverines are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at UCCU Center. Abilene Chr. is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Abilene Chr. lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on on Thursday was a bit more commanding. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 75-52 to the Redhawks. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Abilene Chr. has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 72-61 to the Texans. Utah Valley didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Wildcats have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season. As for the Wolverines, their loss dropped their record down to 9-14.

Abilene Chr. will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the six-point underdog. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Abilene Chr. came up short against the Wolverines when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 66-62. Can Abilene Chr. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah Valley is a solid 6-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah Valley and Abilene Chr. both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.