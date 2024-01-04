Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Cal Baptist 8-5, Utah Valley 6-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Cal Baptist Lancers and the Utah Valley Wolverines are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at UCCU Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Cal Baptist found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 66-61 to the Aggies.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 85-63 punch to the gut against the Broncos. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Utah Valley in their matchups with Boise State: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Trevin Dorius, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Lancers' defeat dropped their record down to 8-5. As for the Wolverines, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-7.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Utah Valley, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Cal Baptist's sizeable advantage in that area, Utah Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cal Baptist lost to Utah Valley on the road by a decisive 71-55 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Cal Baptist avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.