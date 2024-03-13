Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Cal Baptist 15-16, Utah Valley 16-15

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cal Baptist Lancers and the Utah Valley Wolverines are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Orleans Arena in a WAC postseason contest. Cal Baptist is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Cal Baptist found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 68-47 loss at the hands of the Antelopes. Cal Baptist was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-21.

Even though they lost, Cal Baptist smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines earned a 74-67 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Utah Valley.

The Lancers have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-16 record this season. As for the Wolverines, they now have a winning record of 16-15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Valley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cal Baptist is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Utah Valley.

Odds

Utah Valley is a 3.5-point favorite against Cal Baptist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 128 points.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.