Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Liberty 9-3, Utah Valley 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Liberty has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Utah Valley Wolverines at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UCCU Events Center. Utah Valley took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Liberty, who comes in off a win.

Liberty has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 22 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat the Knights 99-26 at home. That looming 99-26 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Liberty yet this season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Utah Valley found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 76-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Utes. Utah Valley has not had much luck with Utah recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Flames' victory bumped their record up to 9-3. As for the Wolverines, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: Liberty have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Utah Valley, though, as they've only made 29.1% of their threes per game this season. Given Liberty's sizeable advantage in that area, Utah Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Liberty is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.