Seattle Redhawks @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Seattle 4-2, Utah Valley 4-2

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

Seattle has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Seattle Redhawks and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UCCU Events Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, the Redhawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Tritons, taking the game 79-67.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Utah Valley proved on Friday. They blew past the Mountaineers, posting a 87-52 win at home.

With the Redhawks' victory and the Tritons' defeat, both teams now sport identical 4-2 records.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seattle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Valley struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Seattle came up short against Utah Valley in their previous meeting back in February, falling 67-58. Can Seattle avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Seattle.