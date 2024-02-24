Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: SF Austin 14-12, Utah Valley 12-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Utah Valley Wolverines are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at UCCU Center. SF Austin is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Wolverines will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

After a 89-84 finish the last time they played, SF Austin and the Redhawks decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Lumberjacks suffered a grim 69-49 defeat to the Redhawks on Thursday. SF Austin found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines were able to grind out a solid win over the Vaqueros on Thursday, taking the game 70-59.

The Lumberjacks dropped their record down to 14-12 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.7 points per game. As for the Wolverines, their victory bumped their record up to 12-14.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Valley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

SF Austin beat the Wolverines 77-72 when the teams last played on February 1st. The rematch might be a little tougher for SF Austin since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SF Austin has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Utah Valley.