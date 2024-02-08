Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Tarleton State 15-7, Utah Valley 9-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines and the Tarleton State Texans will face off in a WAC clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at UCCU Center. Utah Valley is staggering into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Texans will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

On Saturday, the Wolverines suffered a grim 86-67 defeat to the Antelopes.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.4% better than the opposition, a fact Tarleton State proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-64 win over the Lumberjacks.

The Wolverines have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-13 record this season. As for the Texans, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season.

Utah Valley was able to grind out a solid victory over the Texans in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 72-58. Does Utah Valley have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Texans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tarleton State.