Who's Playing
Tarleton State Texans @ Utah Valley Wolverines
Current Records: Tarleton State 15-7, Utah Valley 9-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Utah Valley Wolverines and the Tarleton State Texans will face off in a WAC clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at UCCU Center. Utah Valley is staggering into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Texans will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.
On Saturday, the Wolverines suffered a grim 86-67 defeat to the Antelopes.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.4% better than the opposition, a fact Tarleton State proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-64 win over the Lumberjacks.
The Wolverines have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-13 record this season. As for the Texans, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season.
Utah Valley was able to grind out a solid victory over the Texans in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 72-58. Does Utah Valley have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Texans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Utah Valley has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tarleton State.
- Mar 09, 2023 - Utah Valley 72 vs. Tarleton State 58
- Feb 23, 2023 - Tarleton State 77 vs. Utah Valley 58
- Feb 16, 2022 - Utah Valley 69 vs. Tarleton State 56
- Jan 01, 2022 - Utah Valley 77 vs. Tarleton State 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Tarleton State 70 vs. Utah Valley 62
- Jan 29, 2021 - Utah Valley 73 vs. Tarleton State 60