Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-19, Utah Valley 12-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Utah Valley is 8-2 against the Vaqueros since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at UCCU Center. UT-Rio Grande Valley is crawling into this contest hobbled by eight consecutive losses, while Utah Valley will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Utah Valley posted their closest victory since November 19, 2023 on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Thunderbirds and snuck past 78-75. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, the Vaqueros suffered a bruising 89-70 loss at the hands of the Mavericks on Saturday. UT-Rio Grande Valley has not had much luck with the Mavericks recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Wolverines' victory bumped their record up to 12-14. As for the Vaqueros, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-19 record this season.

Utah Valley came up short against the Vaqueros when the teams last played back in January, falling 76-68. Will Utah Valley have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Utah Valley has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.