UTEP Miners @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: UTEP 1-0, Utah Valley 1-0

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UTEP Miners are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Utah Valley Wolverines at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UCCU Center. The two teams are strolling into their contests after big wins in their previous games.

UTEP is headed out to face Utah Valley after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. UTEP blew past Sul Ross State, posting a 102-55 win. With the Miners ahead 49-26 at the half, the match was all but over already.

UTEP was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley posted their biggest victory since November 24, 2023 on Monday. They took their matchup with ease, bagging a 92-57 win over Western State.