Who's Playing
Western State Mountaineers @ Utah Valley Wolverines
Current Records: Western State 0-0, Utah Valley 3-2
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah
What to Know
The Utah Valley Wolverines will host the Western State Mountaineers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at UCCU Events Center.
Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western State were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Valley struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.8 per game.
Looking back to last season, Western State finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Utah Valley had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 24-7 record.
Western State was pulverized by Utah Valley 91-64 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Can Western State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Utah Valley has won both of the games they've played against Western State in the last 5 years.
- Nov 09, 2022 - Utah Valley 91 vs. Western State 64
- Nov 28, 2018 - Utah Valley 82 vs. Western State 59