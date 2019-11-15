How to watch Utah vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Utah (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Utah 2-0; Minnesota 1-2

Last Season Records: Utah 17-14; Minnesota 21-13

What to Know

The Utah Utes will stay at home another game and welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.

Utah was fully in charge last week, breezing past the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 143-49. The Utes got double-digit scores from nine players: F Timmy Allen (26), G Alfonso Plummer (17), F Riley Battin (15), C Branden Carlson (14), G Jaxon Brenchley (14), G Both Gach (12), C Matt Van Komen (12), G Eli Ballstaedt (12), and G Rylan Jones (10). Brenchley didn't help his team much against the Nevada Wolf Pack, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, the Butler Bulldogs took down Minnesota 64-56. G Marcus Carr had a pretty forgettable game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 1-for-10, 9-point finish.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Utes came up short against the Golden Gophers when the two teams last met in November of last year, falling 78-69. Maybe the Utes will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.07

Odds

The Utes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 145

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.