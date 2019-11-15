How to watch Utah vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Utah (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Utah 2-0; Minnesota 1-2

Last Season Records: Utah 17-14; Minnesota 21-13

What to Know

The Utah Utes will stay at home another game and welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.

Utah was fully in charge last week, breezing past the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 143-49. The Utes got double-digit scores from nine players: F Timmy Allen (26), G Alfonso Plummer (17), F Riley Battin (15), C Branden Carlson (14), G Jaxon Brenchley (14), G Both Gach (12), C Matt Van Komen (12), G Eli Ballstaedt (12), and G Rylan Jones (10). Brenchley didn't help his team much against the Nevada Wolf Pack, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, the Butler Bulldogs took down Minnesota 64-56. G Marcus Carr had a pretty forgettable game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 1-for-10, 9-point finish.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Utes came up short against the Golden Gophers when the two teams last met in November of last year, falling 78-69. Maybe the Utes will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $15.07

Odds

The Utes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 145

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

  • Nov 12, 2018 - Minnesota 78 vs. Utah 69
