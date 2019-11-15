How to watch Utah vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Utah vs. Minnesota basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Utah 2-0; Minnesota 1-2
Last Season Records: Utah 17-14; Minnesota 21-13
What to Know
The Utah Utes will stay at home another game and welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.
Utah was fully in charge last week, breezing past the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 143-49. The Utes got double-digit scores from nine players: F Timmy Allen (26), G Alfonso Plummer (17), F Riley Battin (15), C Branden Carlson (14), G Jaxon Brenchley (14), G Both Gach (12), C Matt Van Komen (12), G Eli Ballstaedt (12), and G Rylan Jones (10). Brenchley didn't help his team much against the Nevada Wolf Pack, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, the Butler Bulldogs took down Minnesota 64-56. G Marcus Carr had a pretty forgettable game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 1-for-10, 9-point finish.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The Utes came up short against the Golden Gophers when the two teams last met in November of last year, falling 78-69. Maybe the Utes will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.07
Odds
The Utes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 145
Series History
Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 12, 2018 - Minnesota 78 vs. Utah 69
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Howard vs. Robert Morris odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Howard vs. Robert Morris game 10,000...
-
Michigan St. wins thriller at Seton Hall
Myles Powell's status heading into this game was uncertain -- and then he put up a bonkers...
-
Grading freshmen after their first week
You wouldn't have known it was the first college games for many of these fantastic freshmen
-
VCU fans troll Wade with FBI jackets
Wade spent two seasons at VCU before taking the head coaching job at LSU
-
Michigan State vs. Seton Hall odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan State vs. Seton Hall game...
-
Wiseman drops lawsuit against NCAA
Wiseman and the NCAA are working toward a resolution of his eligibility issues
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...