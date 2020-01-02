How to watch Utah vs. Oregon State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Utah

Current Records: Oregon State 10-2; Utah 9-3

What to Know

The Utah Utes and the Oregon State Beavers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

The Utes got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the San Diego State Aztecs an easy 80-52 win. The losing side was boosted by F Timmy Allen, who had 21 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oregon State wrapped up 2019 with an 83-66 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Oregon State G Ethan Thompson looked sharp as he had 25 points and eight assists. Thompson had trouble finding his footing against the Texas A&M Aggies last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Thompson's points were the most he has had all season.

The Utes are now 9-3 while the Beavers sit at 10-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Utes enter the contest with 48.80% field goal percentage, good for 15th best in college basketball. The Beavers are completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with 48.80% field goal percentage. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.99

Odds

The Utes are a slight 2-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Utah and Oregon State both have three wins in their last six games.