How to watch Utah vs. Oregon State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Utah vs. Oregon State basketball game
Who's Playing
Oregon State @ Utah
Current Records: Oregon State 10-2; Utah 9-3
What to Know
The Utah Utes and the Oregon State Beavers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
The Utes got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the San Diego State Aztecs an easy 80-52 win. The losing side was boosted by F Timmy Allen, who had 21 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Oregon State wrapped up 2019 with an 83-66 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Oregon State G Ethan Thompson looked sharp as he had 25 points and eight assists. Thompson had trouble finding his footing against the Texas A&M Aggies last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Thompson's points were the most he has had all season.
The Utes are now 9-3 while the Beavers sit at 10-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Utes enter the contest with 48.80% field goal percentage, good for 15th best in college basketball. The Beavers are completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with 48.80% field goal percentage. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.99
Odds
The Utes are a slight 2-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah and Oregon State both have three wins in their last six games.
- Feb 02, 2019 - Oregon State 81 vs. Utah 72
- Dec 31, 2017 - Utah 66 vs. Oregon State 64
- Feb 19, 2017 - Oregon State 68 vs. Utah 67
- Jan 28, 2017 - Utah 86 vs. Oregon State 78
- Feb 04, 2016 - Oregon State 71 vs. Utah 69
- Jan 17, 2016 - Utah 59 vs. Oregon State 53
