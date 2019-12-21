How to watch Utah vs. San Diego State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 20 San Diego State @ Utah

Current Records: San Diego State 11-0; Utah 9-2

What to Know

The Utah Utes will take on the #20 San Diego State Aztecs in a holiday battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Staples Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Utah skips in on five wins and San Diego State on 11.

Things were close when Utah and the Kentucky Wildcats clashed on Wednesday, but the Utes ultimately edged out the opposition 69-66. Utah got double-digit scores from four players: F Timmy Allen (25), G Both Gach (14), G Rylan Jones (12), and F Riley Battin (10).

Meanwhile, San Diego State simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the San Diego Christian Hawks 92-48.

The Utes aren't expected to pull this one out (the Aztecs are favored by 6), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Utes are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Utes to 9-2 and the Aztecs to 11-0. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aztecs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aztecs slightly, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.