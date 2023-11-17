Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Austin Peay 2-1, UTEP 3-0

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors will head out on the road to face off against the UTEP Miners at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Don Haskins Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Austin Peay proved on Tuesday. They blew past the Bulldogs, posting a 79-52 victory at home. The win was just what Austin Peay needed coming off of a 67-45 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, UTEP entered their tilt with UCSB with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Miners walked away with a 89-76 victory over the Gauchos on Monday. The score was all tied up 44-44 at the break, but UTEP was the better team in the second half.

UTEP got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Zid Powell out in front who earned 23 points. Tae Hardy was another key contributor, earning 19 points along with 8 assists.

The Governors now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Miners, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Austin Peay have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UTEP struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.