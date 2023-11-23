Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Bradley 4-0, UTEP 5-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Bradley Braves will face off against the UTEP Miners at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at JSerra Pavilion. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Bradley sitting on four straight wins and UTEP on five.

On Monday, the Braves narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Green Wave 80-77. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Bradley can attribute much of their success to Malevy Leons, who scored 18 points along with 4 steals. Christian Davis was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Tuesday the Miners sidestepped the Golden Bears for a 75-72 victory.

UTEP's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Zid Powell, who scored 13 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Another player making a difference was Calvin Solomon, who scored 13 points.

The wins kept both teams' perfect 4-0 season records intact.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Bradley has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 48.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UTEP struggles in that department as they've nailed 53.5% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Bradley was able to grind out a solid victory over UTEP in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, winning 73-66. Does Bradley have another victory up their sleeve, or will UTEP turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Bradley is a 4-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Bradley won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.

Dec 22, 2021 - Bradley 73 vs. UTEP 66

Injury Report for UTEP

Baylor Hebb: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Bradley

No Injury Information