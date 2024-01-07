Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Chicago State 7-14, UTEP 8-7

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

What to Know

The UTEP Miners will be playing at home against the Chicago State Cougars at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Don Haskins Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After a 95-70 finish the last time they played, UTEP and N. Mex. State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Miners opened the new year with a less-than-successful 63-53 defeat to the Aggies. UTEP has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, UTEP saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tae Hardy, who scored 21 points along with three steals, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hardy has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Chicago State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 72-53 walloping at the hands of the Cowboys. Chicago State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Chicago State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jahsean Corbett, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Corbett continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Miners bumped their record down to 8-7 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 56.0 points per game. As for the Cougars, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-14.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UTEP hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 63.4 points per game. The only thing between UTEP and another offensive beatdown is Chicago State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking forward, UTEP is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

UTEP is a big 10.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

