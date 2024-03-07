Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: FIU 10-19, UTEP 15-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FIU has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UTEP Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Don Haskins Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but FIU and the Hilltoppers didn't disappoint and broke past the 162 point over/under on Saturday. The Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 85-83 win over the Hilltoppers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Liberty typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday UTEP proved too difficult a challenge. They strolled past the Flames with points to spare, taking the game 67-51. The win made it back-to-back wins for UTEP.

The Panthers' victory bumped their record up to 10-19. As for the Miners, the win got them back to even at 15-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: FIU have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for UTEP, though, as they've been averaging only 5.7 threes per game. Given FIU's sizable advantage in that area, the Miners will need to find a way to close that gap.

FIU didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Miners in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 72-68 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for FIU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UTEP has won 8 out of their last 10 games against FIU.