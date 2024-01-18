Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 6-11, UTEP 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the UTEP Miners and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Don Haskins Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Miners were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 72-68 to the Panthers. UTEP was up 55-39 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Trey Horton, who scored 14 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Otis Frazier III was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with six rebounds and three steals.

UTEP struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Blue Raiders couldn't handle the Bearkats on Saturday and fell 60-51. Middle Tennessee has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Jestin Porter put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 29 points. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Miners' defeat was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 9-8. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.0 points per game. As for the Blue Raiders, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season.

As for their game on Thursday, UTEP is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

UTEP was able to grind out a solid win over Middle Tennessee in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 77-65. Will UTEP repeat their success, or does Middle Tennessee have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UTEP is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 127.5 points.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UTEP.